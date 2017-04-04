Entertainment

April 4, 2017 10:35 AM

Migos, Lil Uzi Vert concerts on tap for Biloxi Black Spring Break

By Jeff Clark

Biloxi

Attendees at the this year’s Black Spring Break Weekend, one of the largest tourist events on the Coast, will have plenty of music choices.

Two concerts have been scheduled for Saturday to accommodate the tens of thousands of spring-breakers that will descend upon the Coast April 7-9.

The Third Annual Gulf Coast Spring Fest concert gets under way at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. It features Yo Gotti, Jeezy, Migos, Lloyd and others. The show is sold out but tickets can be found at some resale outlets such as Stubhub and Vivid Seats.

MGM Park on Friday will play host to Spring Break Explosion. The concert features Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Bianca Clarke, Corey Finesse, BPace and more Tickets start at $40 and are available at Ticketfly.com.

