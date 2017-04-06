Hoping to see Kodak Black at Spring Break Explosion? Not so fast

Fans of rapper Kodak Black who were hoping to see him Friday in Biloxi will have to wait.
Kodak Black (born Dieuson Octave), was one the headliners scheduled for Friday’s Spring Break Explosion concert at MGM Park. But according to a post made by Kodak Black’s management on the concert’s web-page, Kodak Black will not be anywhere near MGM Park and Biloxi due to an “unfortunate” situation.
The post says: “Kodak Black was scheduled to perform live in Biloxi, Mississippi, Friday, April 7th, 2017, but due to an unforeseen incarceration, Kodak will be forced to reschedule his Biloxi performance. He strongly apologizes to all his fans and supporters but promises to make up the date very soon.”
XXL reports that Kodak Black, 19, was arrested in February for violating the conditions of a house arrest. A continuation hearing was set for March 20 to determine if he was a “danger” to the residents of Broward County, Florida.
Kodak Black was arrested in October 2015after being accused of forcing people into his car. He was arrested again in 2016 for a suspected drug deal charge. XXL also reports that Kodak Black failed to take some anger management courses.
Ticket information to Friday’s concert can be found here.
Comments