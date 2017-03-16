What you need to know about this year’s Biloxi Black Beach Weekend

One of the largest tourism events on the Coast is just around the corner. Final plans are being made for the annual Black Biloxi Spring Break Weekend, which gets under way April 7-9.
The three-day spring break festival is expected to draw thousands of people to the area. Here are some things both visitors and locals need to know about the “liveliest party in the South.”
Where to park
Maurice Bryant, who, along with Derrian Burns is organizing this year’s event, said all of the activities they have planned will take place on the campus of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, from the “Twerk Fest” to the annual concert on Saturday night.
“We wanted to improve parking this year,” Bryant said. “We only parked about 1,500 cars at the Coliseum last year and that’s where we want people to park — we want to get people off the roads and get them parked at the Coliseum.”
Take alternate routes
With the addition of around 20,000 additional people on the Coast, traffic is going to be slow rolling on US 90, especially around the area of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.
If you’re a local or will be in town for the event, remember this — Interstate 10 is your friend. Use it.
Some advanced planning may be needed to avoid traffic delays.
Stay informed
Bryant and Burns say there are many ways that people can stay connected with BBBW, both in the weeks leading up to and during the festival.
“We have a lot of social media options so people can stay informed,” Burns said.
This includes a Facbeook page and an Instagram account, which can be accessed at @biloixblackbeach. There’s also a Twitter account that Burns said will be providing traffic and event updates. It can found by searching Biloxi Black Beach or by following @DJMISTAMAJIK.
BBBW also has a website with event schedules and additional information.
Festival hashtags are #BlackBiloxiBeachWeekend, #TwerkFest4 and #BlackSpringBreak.
Get “bad and bougee” at the annual concert
Migos are one of several acts scheduled for the Third Annual Gulf Coast Spring Fest Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The concert will be held at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
Joining Migos will be Yo Gotti, YFN Lucci, Boosie, Meek Mill, Lloyd and Jeezy.
Tickets start at $69 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Register early for the car show
One of the festival’s most popular attractions is the car show on the grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. This year it will be held on Saturday, April 8.
Registration for the car show is $45. However, it will only cost you $35 if you do it before April 8.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
