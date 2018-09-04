Here’s where Jim Cantore, Weather Channel staff will be as Gordon approaches

Jim Cantore took a beautiful sunset photo at the Gulfport Harbor on Labor Day after he landed in the Gulf Coast, but he’s not the only Weather Channel meteorologist covering Tropical Storm Gordon from the Gulf Coast.
Eight meteorologists are covering Gordon from New Orleans to Biloxi to Dauphin Island — and even Wiggins.
Weather Channel Meteorologist Justin Michales reported about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday that he was in Wiggins monitoring Gordon with the manager of Whistle Stop Cafe.
The manager of the popular Stone County eatery said that while Wiggins is about 25 miles north of the Coast, the town still feels the effects of tropical weather.
Mike Seidel is is reporting live from Dauphin Island, Alabama, where the wind was picking up Tuesday evening. The Weather Channel reported that Gulf Shores, a nearby city, was potentially feeling some of Gordon’s “eye wall.”
And what about Jim Cantore? He was supposed to report live from Gulfport, but he was in Pascagoula around 6:30 p.m. Cantore said it’s possible the track of Gordon could shift east and become more of problem for Jackson County.
Here’s where Weather Channel meteorologists will be based during Gordon, according to Sunshine Sachs.
Pascagoula
Jim Cantore
Biloxi
Tevin Wooten, Alex Wilson
Daupin Island, Alabama
Mike Seidel
Gulfport
Paul Goodloe, Chris Bruin
New Orleans
Reynolds Wolf
Wiggins
Justin Michaels
Comments