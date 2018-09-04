Curfew issued, casinos closing as Tropical Storm Gordon aims for Mississippi Coast

The first curfew has been ordered and the 12 casinos in South Mississippi will close Tuesday as Tropical Storm Gordon aims at the Coast.

Mississippi Gaming Commission ordered the casinos to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Allen Godfrey, executive director.

Communities across South Mississippi will be enforcing a curfew during the storm, said Rupert Lacy, director of the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency.

The Harrison County curfew begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday and continues until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Gulfport will have a curfew starting at 7 p.m. until further notice. Poplarville will have a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Hancock County won’t have a mandatory curfew, but EMA director Brian Adam said they are asking people who don’t have to be out to stay in. Pearl River County also will not have a curfew.

Harrison County said in a press release that Sheriff Troy Peterson and police chiefs in Harrison County are concerned for motorists’ safety. First responders and road departments will evaluate the storm as it passes to ensure the roads are safe.

Lacy said a 5-foot storm surge is possible and if that happens, “We’ll have some areas on Highway 90 that will be impassible, yes,” he said.

SHARE COPY LINK Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to make landfall on Tuesday evening in Harrison County. Here's what you can expect for the day.

The Sun Herald will update this article.

Shelters

Jackson County: Central Jackson County Shelter, 5500 Ballpark Road, Vancleave, and East Jackson County Safe Room, 18413 Mississippi 613, Hurley

Harrison County: County Farm Hurricane Shelter opens at 2 p.m.

Hancock County: Kiln Safe Room, 18324 Highway 43, Kiln

George County: Agricola Safe Room, 3161 Cooks Corner Road, Lucedale, and Bendale Safe Room, 5207 Mississippi 26 West, Lucedale, both open at 2 p.m.

Stone County: Stone Elementary, 1652 East Central Ave., Wiggins, opening at 5:30 p.m.

The State Medical Needs Shelter at 1640 Coy Avenue in Wiggins, will open at 1 p.m. Tuesday. It is a shelter for people whose medical needs cannot be accommodated in a general population shelter.

What to bring to a shelter: Bedding, a change of clothes, medications, snacks, an emergency kit, small toys for children. Alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs and weapons are not allowed.