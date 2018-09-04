Live updates: Tropical Storm Gordon is southeast of Biloxi and headed toward Coast

A balmy breeze coming from the Mississippi Sound is picking up a bit as Tropical Storm Gordon makes its way to the Mississippi Coast.

The National Hurricane Center has predicted the storm will make landfall around 10 p.m.

Here’s the latest:

8 p.m. update

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Be on the lookout for winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph, the National Weather Service said in a 7:46 p.m. report. There’s potential later Tuesday night for winds to reach 58 to 73 mph, just below the threshold for a Category 1 hurricane, the current report says.

The temperature is dropping slightly, the wind is picking up a bit and there’s white caps in the Mississippi Sound, which is normally calm.

The wind has increased slightly from 23 mph to 26 mph at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi in the past half hour or so. The temperature also has dropped a couple of degrees, from 82 to 80, current conditions at Keesler show.

Tornadoes are possible and storm surge and flooding are likely, the NWS says.

If you live in a low-lying area, make plans now to get to a shelter before it becomes too dangerous, even though there’s a curfew throughout Harrison County, officials say. Pets are being accepted at some of the shelters.

National Guardsmen — 50 of them — have been sent to the Mississippi Coast for help as needed during the storm, for search and rescue if needed, and removal of debris that may hamper electricity and phone lines.

Power companies have reported they have assigned crews for the storm watch and aftermath. Officials report crews will work Tuesday night if needed until conditions deteriorate, and will be out at first light to assess damages and restore any power outages.

SHARE COPY LINK Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore is reporting on Tropical Storm Gordon in Gulfport and ran into superfans, including Lashunda Golder.

7:00 p.m. update

Rain bands from Tropical Storm Gordon have reached the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama as the storm heads toward the Mississippi Coast for landfall Tuesday night with heavy rain and tidal surges.

The storm was about 75 miles southeast of Biloxi — and about 70 miles south of Mobile — with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to a National Hurricane Center’s latest report. The storm was moving northwest about 14 mph and had a minimum central pressure of 999 millibars, or 29.50 inches.

About 7 p.m., NOAA Doppler weather reports and a Hurricane Hunter aircraft tracked the storm near latitude 29.7 north, longitude 87.9 west, in case you’re mapping the storm’s track at home.

It’s possible that Gordon could still become a hurricane before landfall on the north central Gulf Coast, the Hurricane Center said, but the latest advisory shows Gordon as a tropical storm at landfall.

Winds at 74 mph or higher are the starting point of a Category 1 hurricane.

SHARE COPY LINK The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida state line. Tropical storm warnings and watches stretch over most of the rest of the central Gulf coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds now extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. So regardless of where on the Coast the storm hits, residents will feel the effects for miles around.

Storm surge, with large waves, is expected to be 3 to 5 feet across the region, with the deepest water occurring along the coast and near and to the east of where Gordon comes ashore.

Some 4 of 6 inches of rain, and possibly more, are still expected across the Mississippi Coast.

A few tornadoes also are possible in the coastal areas, the hurricane center says.

SHARE COPY LINK Clyde Cain, admiral in the Louisiana Cajun Navy, says his team is in Gulfport and Biloxi and ready to assist emergency personnel however they can as Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall.

A storm surge watch is in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River near Pearlington in Hancock County to the Alabama-Florida Border, and to some areas along the Florida Panhandle, the hurricane center has said.

The storm’s primary threat is tropical-storm-force winds, which can cause damages and result in debris, the National Weather Service says. The second threats are heavy rain and storm surge.





“The safety of our residents is paramount as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches,” said.

Beach-goers in Pascagoula were out to watch the waves before dark. In some cases, entire families turned out to watch the otherwise normally calm waters of the city’s beach.

Several Pascagoulans got to meet Jim Cantore, who has hunkered down there to cover Gordon’s landfall.

The Louisiana Cajun Navy and America’s Cajun Navy are in Gulfport and Biloxi, and the groups say they’re ready to assist with rescues when needed.

Gulfport police have said they plan to tow cars left unattended along the beach.

Once the winds reach 45 mph, the Mississippi Highway Patrol will call it’s state troopers in for their safety, an official said.

SHARE COPY LINK Brian Saltalamacchia and his sons prepare for flooding they expect to get in their home from Tropical Storm Gordon. Saltalamacchia lives in a low-lying area in Bay St. Louis and was filing around 60-70 sand bags to protect his home.

Stay with SunHerald.com as the storm approaches and after it makes landfall.