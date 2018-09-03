Uh oh. Jim Cantore reportedly spotted in Gulfport ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon

Uh oh.
It appears Jim Cantore has landed in Gulfport.
Facebook has been abuzz about Cantore’s presence at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Monday evening. Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to make landfall near Biloxi overnight Tuesday, according to predictions from the National Weather Service.
Cantore, a famous Weather Channel meteorologist known for covering tropical systems from the places expected to be most impacted by the storm, is not always a face South Mississippians are excited to see.
Cantore rode out Hurricane Katrina the Armed Forces Retirement Home and said the storm “was his war” in an exclusive interview with the Sun Herald in 2015.
Last year, he stopped on the Mississippi Coast in October ahead of Hurricane Nate, but he reported from that storm in another state. Nate made landfall in East Gulfport.
There’s a common belief on the Mississippi Coast: If Jim Cantore is in town, duck for cover. Or just get out of dodge all together.
Gordon is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall, but weather officials predict Gordon will remain a tropical storm or, at worst, a Cateogry 1 hurricane.
Cantore was wearing a plaid button down, glasses and preparing to take a photo with a fan when David Empfield Jr. snapped a photo and posted it to Facebook Monday. It’s gone viral and has been shared thousands of times.
It’s not clear if Cantore will stay on the Mississippi Coast as Gordon makes landfall.
Comments