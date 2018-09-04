Live updates: What you need to know about Gordon before landfall

Jim Cantore is here, schools have closed and warnings and some evacuations have been issued — it’s looking like hurricane season in South Mississippi.
As Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall near Biloxi on the Mississippi Coast, the National Weather Service predicts.
Keep up with live updates from the National Weather Service, the Weather Channel and Jim Cantore as Gordon inches closer to South Mississippi.
Want to get in on the action? Tweet photos from Gordon using the #Gordon to be featured on the update reel.
For local, real-time Gordon updates, visit SunHerald.com.
