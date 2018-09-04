Locals on the Mississippi Coast prepare for Tropical Storm Gordon

Brian Saltalamacchia and his sons prepare for flooding they expect to get in their home from Tropical Storm Gordon. Saltalamacchia lives in a low-lying area in Bay St. Louis and was filing around 60-70 sand bags to protect his home.
By
Up Next
Brian Saltalamacchia and his sons prepare for flooding they expect to get in their home from Tropical Storm Gordon. Saltalamacchia lives in a low-lying area in Bay St. Louis and was filing around 60-70 sand bags to protect his home.
By

Weather

Live updates: What you need to know about Gordon before landfall

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

September 04, 2018 06:00 AM

Jim Cantore is here, schools have closed and warnings and some evacuations have been issued — it’s looking like hurricane season in South Mississippi.

As Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall near Biloxi on the Mississippi Coast, the National Weather Service predicts.

Keep up with live updates from the National Weather Service, the Weather Channel and Jim Cantore as Gordon inches closer to South Mississippi.

Want to get in on the action? Tweet photos from Gordon using the #Gordon to be featured on the update reel.

For local, real-time Gordon updates, visit SunHerald.com.

  Comments  