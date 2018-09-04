Watch live from the Biloxi beachfront as Gordon comes ashore

When Jim Cantore landed in Gulfport on Labor Day, Mississippi Gulf Coast residents predicted that the biggest impact from Tropical Storm Gordon would be felt in South Mississippi.

According to the National Weather Service in its 4 p.m. update, Tropical Storm Gordon’s winds have increased to 70 mph and is moving northwest at 15 mph.

The prediction map shows Gordon making landfall sometime Tuesday night and will remain over Mississippi throughout the morning and early afternoon on Wednesday.

Bacchus Biloxi Beach, a local seafood restaurant, is offering a live feed from their third story deck and beachfront bar as Gordon makes landfall.

SunHerald.com will provide live updates as Gordon makes landfall. There’s also a live Twitter feed from Weather Channel meterologists who are on the Coast to cover to Gordon’s landfall.