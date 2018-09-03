‘It’s great to be back in Gulfport,’ Jim Cantore says ahead of Gordon

He wishes he was here for a different reason, but Jim Cantore is happy to be on the Mississippi Coast again.
The Weather Channel storm chaser and meteorologist went viral Monday afternoon after his flight landed at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.
Cantore said he’s on the Mississippi Coast to report on Tropical Storm Gordon’s landfall. Gordon is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane at landfall, the National Weather Service said at 7 p.m. Monday.
Gordon is projected to make landfall near Biloxi on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Cantore took a trip to the Gulfport Harbor after leaving the airport, he said on Twitter. The City of Gulfport issued a mandatory evacuation from the harbor early Monday afternoon. There weren’t many boats left when Cantore tweeted a sunset photo.
“It’s great to be back in Gulfport, MS. Wish the circumstances were different,” he tweeted.
Cantore made a pit stop in Gulfport in October 2017 before Hurricane Nate made landfall in the eastern part of the city, but he didn’t stay on the Mississippi Coast to cover the storm. His tweet implied he will likely be sticking around for Gordon.
Mississippi Coast residents love and hate to see Cantore — he’s known for excellent coverage of hurricanes and often reports from the most impacted areas. But for locals, that also means to take extreme caution before storms make landfall.
Cantore rode out Hurricane Katrina in 2005 in Gulfport. He stayed at the Armed Forces Retirement home and told the Sun Herald the catastrophic storm was “his war.”
It’s not clear where Cantore will hunker down to cover Gordon.
The Sun Herald is providing up-to-date coverage of Tropical Storm Gordon online.
