List: Coast schools, colleges closing to prepare for Tropical Storm Gordon

As Tropical Storm Gordon moved away from Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico Monday evening, several Mississippi Coast school districts and college campuses in South Mississippi announced closures and canceled classes.
Gordon could make landfall near Biloxi between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, weather forecasters predict. The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore was spotted in Gulfport on Monday after his flight landed at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.
School closures:
- Schools in Bay St. Louis-Waveland district will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Harrison County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Pass Christian schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Ocean Springs schools will be closed Tuesday. The annual homecoming parade on Wednesday is canceled. A determination about Wednesday classes will be announced by noon on Tuesday..
Pascagoula-Gautier schools will have a 60 percent day Tuesday. A decision about Wednesday will be made by noon on Tuesday..
Jackson County schools will dismiss two hours earlier Tuesday. A decision about Wednesday will be made by noon on Tuesday.
All George County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hancock County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gulfport schools are closed on Tuesday and will make a decision about Wednesday at a later time.
Long Beach schools are closed on Tuesday. The district has not yet made a decision about Wednesday.
Biloxi schools will are closed on Tuesday. The district has not yet made a decision about Wednesday.
Coast Catholic schools part of the Biloxi diocese are closed on Tuesday. There is a 60 percent day Tuesday for students who attend St Charles Borromeo in Picayune and Sacred Heart in Hattiesburg.
The University of Southern Mississippi has closed its Gulf Coast campus on Tuesday. The Hattiesburg campus will close at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is closing all of its campuses at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
All campuses of Pearl River Community College will close at 12 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday. Dorms will remain open.
