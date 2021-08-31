Live updates: Hazards remain a day after Tropical Storm Ida drenches South MS

Sunshine and blue skies Tuesday morning over South Mississippi were a welcome sight as South Mississippi residents continue to deal with the mess left by a foot or more of rain from Tropical Storm Ida.

The worst damage came near Lucedale in George County, where a section of Mississippi Highway 26 washed away in the heavy rain. Two people died and 10 were injured, three of them critically.

South Mississippi reopens

Updated 10:45 a.m.

Many schools reopened Tuesday after being closed Monday, or held online classes.

Businesses reopened Monday after curfews were lifted in Harrison and Hancock counties. Some, like Rouse’s Market in Ocean Springs, took cash only Monday until the credit card system could be restored.

Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi reopened Monday and most other casinos are reopening through the day Tuesday. Silver Slipper Casino on the west side of Hancock County will be back at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Here’s what’s happening across South Mississippi the day after Ida.

Road conditions

Updated 10:35 a.m.

U.S. 90 continues to be closed Tuesday morning as crews remove sand and debris.

Mississippi Department of Transportation reports flooding and debris on U.S. 90 in Hancock County between North Beach Boulevard and Myrtle Street.

The I-110 bridge in Biloxi is closed. The crossing bars are stuck in the down position, the city reports, because there is no electricity.

The Popp’s Ferry Bridge is beginning to open for boat traffic as the shrimp boats and others that sought safe harbor during Ida return to the marinas.

Restoring power

Updated 10:30 a.m.

Crews from several states helped restore power across the area. From a high of more than 44,000 customers without power early Monday morning, the number of customers waiting for service to be restored in the six southern counties was less than one-quarter of that by Tuesday morning.

Mississippi Power reported that 95% of it customers would have power restored by midnight Monday. At 8 a.m. Tuesday, 65 customers were waiting for service. Singing River Electric had 61 customers without service in Jackson County. Coast Electric had 10,000 customers awaiting power, most of them north of Picayune in Pearl River County.

By 10:30 a.m. Mississippi had 106 customers without power, Singing River 18 and Coast Electric 7,841.

Rivers flooding

Updated 10 a.m.

A river flood warning is issued in South Mississippi, and they are expected to crest well above flood stage:

▪ Biloxi River should crest Tuesday afternoon near 17 feet, 5 feet above flood stage

▪ Wolf River should crest Wednesday morning near 15 feet, 7 feet above flood stage

▪ Tchoutacabouffa River has crested at 15.43, more than 7 feet over flood stage, and should slowly start to fall

Canceled

Updated 9:30 a.m.

The impact of Hurricane Ida and COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of Tuesday night’s home game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves. The series is expected to open Wednesday to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of the Mississippi Braves organization following a positive Covid test, the Shuckers said in a press release.

The Sun Herald will continue to update this report.