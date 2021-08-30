Here’s when MS Coast casinos will reopen as Hurricane Ida heads north

Casinos in Biloxi and across South Mississippi that closed Saturday as Hurricane Ida approached will start to reopen Monday.

The curfew was lifted in Harrison and Hancock counties by 12:30 p.m. Monday, but in both counties several roads are impassible because of storm surge and heavy rains from Ida.

Mississippi Gaming Commission staff will go by each of the 12 casinos to verify they are ready to open, said Executive Director Allen Godfrey.

Here is when the casino operators plan reopen if conditions allow:

Palace Casino Biloxi plans to reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday

Treasure Bay Casino in Biloxi is planning to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. This includes the hotel, casino and The Den Restaurant. The buffet will open at 11 a.m. for lunch.

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi, is hoping to reopen Tuesday if conditions are safe.

Hollywood Gulf Coast in Bay St. Louis and Boomtown Biloxi plan to reopen early Tuesday.

Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville will have an update Monday afternoon on when it will reopen.

Island View Casino in Gulfport closed the Beach Casino and hotel on the south side of U.S. 90, but the north casino remained open during the storm.

Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County will reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The other casinos haven’t announce opening plans yet.

The Sun Herald will continue to update this article.