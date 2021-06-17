MS Gulf Coast is under a tropical storm warning as first forecast cone of 2021 issued

This is a developing story. To get the latest information, click here to sign up for our severe weather newsletters.

The first tropical storm warnings and the first forecast cone of 2021 have been issued for the Gulf Coast.

A tropical storm warning has been issued from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida line for the storm system the National Hurricane Center is calling Potential Tropical Cyclone 3, which could eventually be named Claudette.

Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties on the Mississippi Coast are all under the Tropical Storm Warning, Coastal Flood Warning and Flash Flood Watch through Sunday morning.

Peak wind forecast is 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Storm surge of 1-3 feet is possible.

Wind could cause 2-3 feet of coastal flooding overnight Friday and Saturday morning.

Widespread rainfall of 6-10 inches is possible, but some areas could see higher amounts.

Isolated tornadoes are possible.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 4 p.m. update that the system is becoming better organized but there is still not a well-defined center, which makes the track harder to predict.

A plane from the Air Force Hurricane Hunter, based at Biloxi’s Keesler Air Force Base, was out investigating the storm Thursday afternoon.

The storm is forecast to run into some unfavorable conditions like wind shear which will keep it from quickly strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast models “do not indicate a great deal of strengthening before the system reaches the coastline,” the NHC said.

However, the NHC does say some models suggest the center could reform near the Louisiana coast.

The biggest takeaway for people across the Gulf Coast should be to prepare for heavy rainfall, the NHC said, as the large system will send rain well away from its center.

The heaviest rain is expected overnight Friday, but likely will last through all of Saturday into early Sunday.

Hurricane Center key messages: