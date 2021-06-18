Tropical Storm Claudette expected to form Friday in Gulf. Here’s the latest forecast

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is aiming for the Gulf Coast, forecasters said. National Hurricane Center

A tropical system is taking aim at the Gulf Coast, bringing the potential for heavy rain and flooding.

The system — currently called Potential Tropical Cyclone Three — could strengthen into Tropical Storm Claudette as early as Friday as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said in its 7 a.m. update.

Powerful winds could hit the coast starting at about 8 p.m. Friday, and the system is forecast to reach land by 1 a.m. Saturday.

A tropical storm warning stretches from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle as parts of the region brace for flooding and up to 12 inches of rain.

A flash flood watch is in effect as coastal Mississippi could see 6 to 10 inches of rain, with higher amounts in some areas, forecasters said.

“Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues,” the National Weather Service’s New Orleans office said Friday morning.

Up to 3 feet of storm surge is possible in areas that are low-lying or near the shore. Forecasters said potential impacts will be “limited,” with the potential for dangerous driving conditions, rough surf and some flooding.

There’s also a chance of isolated tornadoes starting overnight Friday in southern Mississippi and parts of Alabama, Florida and Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of about 7 a.m., Potential Tropical Cyclone Three was 255 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana. It packed 35-mph sustained winds as it barreled north at 14 mph, according to forecasters.

The storm is forecast to move to northeast over the weekend, potentially drenching central Alabama and Georgia with rain.

A tropical storm is a system that packs 39- to 73-mph maximum sustained winds. Forecasters issue a tropical storm warning when those conditions are expected to form in the forecast area sometime within the next 12 to 24 hours.