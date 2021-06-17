Here are all the canceled, postponed events on the MS Coast as tropical weather looms

This is a developing story. To get the latest information, click here to sign up for our severe weather newsletters.

Tropical weather is forecast to drop heavy rain in South Mississippi this Father’s Day Weekend.

Here is the list of cancellations and closures:

Beauvoir’s Living History event this weekend in Biloxi has been canceled.

Juneteenth Freedom Festival, scheduled for Saturday in Gautier, has been postponed. A new date will be announced.

Paddle the Bay fundraiser held by Pass Christian Rotary Club, scheduled for Saturday, now will be on July 10.

Putting in the Pass golf tournament in Pass Christian, scheduled for Friday, is postponed until July 9.

Ugly Tie Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Gulfport, is postponed until July 10.

The Sun Herald will update this list. Send notices of cancellations and closures to mynews@sunherald.com.