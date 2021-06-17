Gulf Coast braces for flooding as tropical system moves north. What to know

Excessive rain and flooding remain the main threats as a tropical system makes its way toward the Gulf Coast.

Invest 92L, the low-pressure system swirling in the southern Gulf of Mexico, now has a 90% chance of strengthening into Tropical Storm Claudette and could form as soon as Thursday night or Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“The low should begin to move northward by (Thursday) afternoon,” weather officials said. “Regardless of development, a high risk of rip currents is expected by Friday, with the potential for very heavy rain, a few brief tornadoes, high surf and minor coastal flooding this weekend.”

The area stretching from coastal Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle could see several inches of rain with a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

Rising tides and “short-lived waterspouts and tornadoes” are also possible as the system passes through. Rainy conditions are forecast to stick around through Tuesday.

The Louisiana coast is the most likely spot for landfall. However, the system could hit “anywhere from near the Texas-Louisiana border to the western part of the Florida Panhandle,” USA Today reported, citing AccuWeather meteorologist Rob Miller.

“A hurricane is unlikely, [though] a mere tropical depression or tropical storm can unleash a tremendous amount of rain once over land, and that remains the primary concern,” Miller told the outlet.

Mississippi could see the highest rainfall amounts — up to 20 inches — between Friday and Sunday, according to meteorologist Rocco Calaci.

The system’s path, which Calaci compared to “trying to forecast the flight path of a butterfly,” remains uncertain but is expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to the area stretching from the Mississippi River Delta to Panama City, Florida.

“Any potential winds will remain around 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “The main threat is all the rain expected to occur as the tropical Low moves onshore near Houma Louisiana, very early Saturday morning and moves quickly northeastward, soaking East Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Saturday and Sunday.”

Good Morning! The 8 AM update from @NHC_Atlantic : There is now a 90% chance of development in 48 hours & 90% in 5 days. Confidence continues to increase and main threat is heavy rainfall and flooding this weekend. #LAwx #MSwx pic.twitter.com/QKqCKjwqi0 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) June 17, 2021