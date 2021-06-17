Weather News
Sandbags available on MS Gulf Coast as possible tropical system Claudette threatens
As tropical systems threaten the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the coastal counties make sand bags available to residents who live in low-lying areas.
Hurricane season is June 1 through November, and historically August is the busiest month for storms to land on the Gulf Coast.
Sandbags are self-serve. Sand and bags are provided, but you may need to bring your own shovel.
As possible tropical system Claudette threatens the Coast, here are the sand bag locations available so far:
Harrison County
Harrison County Road Department, 10076 Lorraine Rd. Gulfport, MS 39503
District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave. D’Iberville, MS 39540
District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd. Gulfport, MS 39503
District 3 Long Beach Work Center, 605 North Seal Ave. Long Beach, MS 39560
District 4 Orange Grove Work Center, 8300 34th Ave. Gulfport, MS 39501
District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd. Biloxi, MS 39532
Hancock County
Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Rd.
Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Dr.
Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
Jackson County
- West Division Roads Department, N. Washington Avenue (Mississippi 609), Ocean Springs
- Forts Lake Fire Department, 10701 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point
- Central Division Roads Department, 8500 Jim Ramsey Road, Vancleave
- Old Americus Road Fire Dept, 24321 Old Americus Road, Lucedale
- Fontainebleau Fire Department, 3901 Hwy. 57 South, Ocean Springs
- St. Andrews Fire Department, 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs
- Ocean Springs - Public Works Department, 712 A Pine Drive
- Gautier - Behind City Hall, Highway 90
- Pascagoula - Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Road
- Moss Point - New Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview Street
- East Division Roads Department, 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point
