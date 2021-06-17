Weather News

Sandbags available on MS Gulf Coast as possible tropical system Claudette threatens

As tropical systems threaten the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the coastal counties make sand bags available to residents who live in low-lying areas.

Hurricane season is June 1 through November, and historically August is the busiest month for storms to land on the Gulf Coast.

Sandbags are self-serve. Sand and bags are provided, but you may need to bring your own shovel.

As possible tropical system Claudette threatens the Coast, here are the sand bag locations available so far:

Harrison County

Hancock County

Jackson County

