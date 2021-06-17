Sandbags available on MS Gulf Coast as possible tropical system Claudette threatens

As tropical systems threaten the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the coastal counties make sand bags available to residents who live in low-lying areas.

Hurricane season is June 1 through November, and historically August is the busiest month for storms to land on the Gulf Coast.

Sandbags are self-serve. Sand and bags are provided, but you may need to bring your own shovel.

As possible tropical system Claudette threatens the Coast, here are the sand bag locations available so far:

Harrison County

Harrison County Road Department, 10076 Lorraine Rd. Gulfport, MS 39503

District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave. D’Iberville, MS 39540

District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd. Gulfport, MS 39503

District 3 Long Beach Work Center, 605 North Seal Ave. Long Beach, MS 39560

District 4 Orange Grove Work Center, 8300 34th Ave. Gulfport, MS 39501

District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd. Biloxi, MS 39532

Hancock County

Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Rd.

Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Dr.

Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road

Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street

West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street

Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

Jackson County