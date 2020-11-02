Zeta live updates: Deaths, injuries reported by county, plus Coast power outage update

Some Mississippi Gulf Coast residents are still without power from Hurricane Zeta as crews from throughout Mississippi and several other states worked all night to restore electric service.

Many schools are closed for another day as Zeta proves to have brought the worst storm damage to South Mississippi since Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago.

No rain is in the immediate forecast for the next five days as homes, churches and businesses have bald patches on their roofs where shingles were blown away.

The dry conditions have prompted burn bans in Coast counties.

Casualty report

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported by county Monday the following deaths and injuries from Hurricane Zeta:

Harrison — 2 Deceased, 49 Injured

George — 1 Injured

Hancock — 17 Injured

Jackson — 9 Injured

MEMA also reported damage to homes and businesses:

George — 283 homes, 2 businesses/farms and one public road/building affected

Hancock — 350 homes and 26 businesses/farms affected

Harrison — 7,061 homes, 195 businesses/farms and 210 public roads/buildings affected

Jackson — 1,322 homes and 42 public roads/buildings affected

Stone — 37 homes, 26 businesses/farms and two public roads/buildings affected

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Restoring power

Mississippi Power reports Monday morning that about 5,000 customers are without service five days into the restorations, with most of the outages in Gulfport. The Lucedale area was hardest hit in the Mississippi Power service area.

The company said personnel from 18 states are working on the outages and estimates 95% of customers will have power by midnight Monday.

Coast Electric has 6,725 customers without power Monday, down more than 10,000 on Sunday. Crews, aided by an additional 700 people from outside the area, have replaced 600 broken or leaning electric poles.

Singing River Electric has 985 customers without power Monday morning. The largest numbers are 6,500 customers in George County and 5,700 in Jackson County.

Charging station

MEMA has donated a charging station for mobile devices. It is at Goodwill Industries at 12057 Mississippi 49 South, Gulfport. It is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Nov. 2-6

Casino still closed

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi won’t reopen until at least Thursday. “Employee and guest safety remains a top priority and the resort is expected to reopen no sooner than Thursday, Nov. 5,” said spokeswoman Mary Cracchiolo Spain.

The other casinos on the Mississippi Coast reopened by Saturday.

Road hazards remain

MDOT said Monday morning that U.S. 90 and other roads are passable. Drivers should treat traffic lights that aren’t operating as four-way stop unless law enforcement is on scene directing traffic.

Traffic lights are blinking yellow or inoperable across South Mississippi as crews continue to work on restoring them one at a time.

The Sun Herald will update this article throughout the day.

Check out the MDOT alert map here.