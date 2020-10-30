Still don’t have power? Here’s when utility companies say it will be back for MS Coast

More than 140,000 customers are without power for a second day after Hurricane Zeta brought 100 mph winds to South Mississippi.

As residents fill available hotel rooms and wait in long take-out lines to get coffee and hot meals, crews are out restoring power. More crews are arriving Friday and Saturday from other parts of the state to help.

Residents are chilly in their unheated homes as temperatures Friday morning were in the low 50s, an unusual experience for Gulf Coast residents used to high heat and humidity during peak storm season.

The three local utility companies are updating customers with social media and on their outage maps.

Outage totals as of noon Friday are:

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mississippi Power — 62,960

Coast Electric — 43,000

Singing River Electric — 35,346

Singing River Electric

Winds from Zeta just blew through the entire Singing River Electric service area, snapping trees, limbs and power poles, said Lorri Freeman, public relations manager for the electric co-op.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“We still have 200 power poles to replace,” she said Friday morning.

Fifty crews from other electric co-ops all over Mississippi arrived Thursday to help restore service, she said, and more will arrive Friday and Saturday.

“We have them spread out and working in all the areas,” she said.

“It is going to be a multi-day restoration due to the severity of the storm,” she cautioned. “If you do not have power, there’s a reason, something we have to fix,” she said.

Coast Electric

Coast Electric had 55,000 customers without power Friday morning and cut that to 43,000 before noon, said April Lollar, director of communications for the electric co-op.

At the peak, 65,000 customers were without power after Zeta. On Thursday, crews were able to restore the major feeders, she said, and more crews are arriving to speed the process.

“We’re actually anticipating being substantially done with restoration of services by Sunday evening,” she said. “Definitely want to get this done before election day.”

The hardest hit area for Coast Electric is Harrison County, where the co-op also has the most customers. At noon Friday, 28,000 Harrison County customers were without power, 12,000 in Hancock County and 3,000 in Pearl River County.

Mississippi Power

Mississippi Power had 91,000 customers of the 190,000 served without power at peak as Hurricane Zeta zoomed through the state. That was down to 84,000 on Thursday morning, 65,000 on Friday morning and below 63,000 at noon Friday. Before 3 p.m. Friday, the company said it had restored power to 30,000 customers.

The company had all of the damage assessments completed Thursday and has a storm team of nearly 1,000 workers getting the power restored.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the company said they expected to restore power to 95% of customers by midnight on Monday night. Here are the company’s estimates of power-restoration time for each city:

Friday, Oct. 30

D’Iberville

Moss Point

Pascagoula

Wiggins

Saturday, Oct. 31

Ocean Springs

Sunday, Nov. 1

Biloxi

Monday, Nov. 2

Bay St. Louis

Gulfport

Leakesville

Long Beach

Lucedale

Pass Christian

Saucier

Waveland

The Sun Herald will update this story at sunherald.com when more information is available.