Live updates: Hurricane Zeta leaves damage across South Mississippi

South Mississippi residents are waking up to damage left behind by Hurricane Zeta, which rolled through the area Wednesday night with rain, strong winds and storm surge.

Emergency officials say dozens of South Mississippi roads are covered with tree limbs, and they are urging residents to stay home until crews can clear the roads this morning.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan was out in the storm Wednesday and, even in the dark, said he saw trees on power lines, trees on homes and widespread roof damage to buildings.

The storm raged onshore Wednesday afternoon in the small village of Cocodrie in Louisiana as a strong Category 2 and then moved swiftly across the New Orleans area and into neighboring Mississippi, bringing with it both fierce winds and storm surge.

“I shudder to think what it would of been like if it had not been moving as quickly as it had,” Sullivan said. “If it had sat over us, it would have been bad.”

Sullivan also said a couple of 18-wheelers were blown on their side because of the storm’s winds.

Thousands in South Mississippi are still without power from Zeta, and crews will continue repairs this morning.

Before dawn Thursday, about 1.8 million customers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia were without power, according to the website PowerOutage.us.

Waveland Mayor Mike Smith told WLOX-TV that his Mississippi Gulf Coast city, which was part of the area most heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has possibly taken its worst hit since then.

“We’re going to see a whole lot of damage in the morning,” Smith said. Among the many trees blown down was one that fell on Smith’s own house. “It was my next-door neighbor’s and he wanted to give it to me, apparently,” Smith said.

As much as 5 feet of Gulf water surrounded a casino in Biloxi, and deputies in Harrison County received multiple calls from people who had remained in mobile homes that were threatened by winds.

In Bay St. Louis, former mayor Les Fillingame said the storm was “very intense” when it blew through.

“It was a noisy storm. It was a truly howling wind,” he said, but said thankfully it was also fast-moving. “It was a lot of wind for several hours which is enough.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.