MS Coast casinos begin reopening as power is restored after Hurricane Zeta

Golden Nugget Biloxi was one of three Coast casinos that stayed open as Hurricane Zeta blew through Wednesday evening, and where people across the country saw Jim Cantore from The Weather Channel broadcasting live as the storm surge flooded into parts of Biloxi.

On Thursday, the Golden Nugget was open along with Island View Casino, while Harrah’s Gulf Coast closed temporarily for clean-up.

All along the Coast, crews are removing sand and debris from U.S. 90 and other roads and streets near the casinos.

Palace Casino in Biloxi and Silver Slipper in Hancock County were among those still on emergency power Thursday afternoon.

“The casino itself is fine. No structural damage,” said John Ferrucci, Silver Slipper general manager.

Zeta left sand in the road and in the parking lot, he said.

“Right now we’re looking at staying closed today and tomorrow,” he said, and they plan to reopen on Saturday.

Here are updates on the 12 Coast casinos:

▪ Beau Rivage in Biloxi hasn’t announced opening plans yet.

▪ Boomtown Biloxi plans to reopen Thursday afternoon.

▪ Golden Nugget in Biloxi is open.

▪ Hard Rock Biloxi hasn’t announced reopening plans yet.

▪ Harrah’s Gulf Coast is closed temporarily for clean-up. Those who had reservations for Thursday were notified and their reservations canceled.

▪ Hollywood Casino Bay St. .Louis plans to reopen Thursday afternoon.

▪ IP Casino Biloxi hasn’t announced reopening plans yet.

▪ Island View Casino in Gulfport is open, but not accepting hotel arrivals for Thursday. The casino, buffet, C&G Grille and the north Coffee Shop are open but all other venues remain closed.

▪ Palace Casino Biloxi is waiting for power to be restored so the entire resort can reopen.

▪ Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville postponed the opening to assess damage. It tentatively is set for 2 p.m. Thursday.

▪ Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County is in a clean-up phase of sand and tentatively is scheduled to reopen Saturday.

▪ Treasure Bay Casino in Biloxi will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Sun Herald will continue to update this article as reopening plans are announced.