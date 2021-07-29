Biloxi could get a new fire chief Tuesday if the council approves mayor’s choice

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich had 90 days from July 20 to nominate a new fire chief, but he’ll submit a candidate to the Biloxi City Council on Tuesday..

Nicholaus Geiser, a 17-year veteran of the Biloxi Fire Department, is the mayor’s choice, according to the agenda for the Aug. 3 meeting.

If he is approved by the council, his salary would be $85,000.

Geiser, 41, was promoted to captain five years ago in 2016, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.

A Biloxi native, he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and business management at University of Southern Mississippi and has been deputy chief of training and city emergency manager.

Gilich also announced that Jason Earl Davis will become the department’s assistant chief. That position was held by Mark Dronet before he retired earlier this year. Davis is deputy chief for training,

On July 6, Chief Joe Boney announced his plan to retire at the end of the year after he learned that some of the council members were planning to remove him as chief.

On July 20, the council voted not to reconfirm Boney, which gave the mayor 90 days to nominate a new fire chief. This came after a report that Boney and a supervisor at the fire department were investigated by the state auditor.

Gilich has since notified the city that his last day on the job will be Aug. 5

The council can either approve Geiser as chief, or vote against his appointment and ask the mayor to submit another candidate.