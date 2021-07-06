Longtime Biloxi fire chief ‘shocked’ to learn some on city council want him removed

Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney got word Friday that the majority of the city council members are poised to vote against retaining him as fire chief.

“I’m just as shocked as anyone,” Boney said. ”I’m not sure what the motive is. We have a (Class) 2 fire rating. We are the top two in the country as far as fire ratings go. I don’t know what the agenda is here.”

With a top fire rating, residents are able to get lower insurance premiums.

Efforts to remove him as fire chief, Boney said, come at a time when there is a pending investigation into allegations of wrongdoing against a Biloxi fire battalion chief.

“There is currently a disciplinary investigation going on with (the battalion chief) and that’s where it is at,” Boney said, adding that he could not name the subject of the investigation or the specific allegations against him because it’s a personnel matter.

“There is no punishment that has been given out at this time,” Boney said. “It’s still under investigation.”

Boney has no idea if the personnel matter has anything to do with an effort not to reappoint him to the post.

“And at this time, I don’t have the luxury of discussing it,” he said. “But my job as the chief is to protect the city and the employees and they all have due process, and we are going to afford everyone due process.”

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich is recommending Boney’s reappointment and said he still stands by that decision.

“The mayor fully supports Joe Boney and all the directors he has put up for reappointment,” city spokesperson Vincent Creel said on behalf of Gilich.

“He is especially proud of the accomplishments of the Biloxi Fire Department under Joe’s tenure, and all the work Joe has done representing the city and the department,” the statement said. “The mayor would like to see Joe continue to serve as fire chief.”

Boney has been a Biloxi firefighter for 37 years.

He joined the department in 1984 and worked his way up through the ranks, becoming one of the department’s youngest battalion chiefs in 1993.

He became fire chief in 2013 following his appointment by the late Mayor A. J. Holloway.

Council reacts to fire chief appointment

The Sun Herald reached out to council members for more input on efforts not to reappoint Boney.

Council member Paul Tisdale said, “I would hope that if council members have objections to this nominee they would make it known to the public in order to give the chief a fair shake on his appointment.”

Tisdale said those council members who have any objections should also let the people he represents know what the issues are.

Council member Felix Gines said, “It’s our responsibility to look over all directors, past, present and future — not just the fire chief. That’s why we are elected.”

Councilman Kenny Glavan said the mayor is going to present his candidates for each director and the chief administration officer.

“There’s going to be a vote on these directors,” Glavan said. “Each council member has a vote.”

It will take four or more votes of the 7-member council to approve or deny the mayor’s recommendation.

Shortly after Glavan and several other current council members were elected 8 years ago, they voted against Holloway’s initial recommendation for fire chief. Holloway then recommended Boney and he was approved by the council.

Glavan said if a director is not appointed, “I hope it’s a sound decision if somebody’s going to vote no.”

Chief earns top honors

Since he took over, Boney pushed to get new fire trucks in the city along with new equipment for firefighters to help protect them from carcinogens.

In 2015, the Biloxi Lions Club named him Biloxi’s citizen of the year, recognizing him for his accomplishments as both a firefighters and community leader.

After joining the fire department in 1984, Boney worked his way up through the ranks to become the youngest battalion chief in 1993.

The award recognized his efforts to organize and lead relief efforts to storm-stricken communities in New York, Oklahoma and central Mississippi and commended him for inspiring Biloxi firefighters to donate time to relief efforts and for inspiring local businesses and residents to donate as well.

At the end of June, Boney became president of the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs, which encompasses 10 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

It’s the first time in over 90 years a Mississippi fire chief has been elected to serve as president of that association.

During his tenure as a firefighter and chief, Boney also founded the West End Hose Co. No. 3, the city’s volunteer fire museum that is filled with fire artifacts, photos and other historic documents.

“I have no idea why this is happening,” Boney said. “There is obviously an effort not to reappoint me, and I am just shocked.”

Council meets Tuesday night

The Biloxi council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda includes a vote on the fire chief position, although it’s possible the matter may be tabled.

The council could go into executive session to discuss the matter without addressing it with the public, since it is a personnel matter.