Joe Boney is out as Biloxi fire chief. Here’s how the city council voted.

Two weeks after Joe Boney announced he intended to retire at the end of the year as Biloxi fire chief, the city council on Tuesday voted 4-3 not to reappoint him.

Voting against Boney’s appointment were council members Nathan Barrett, Robert Deming III, Dixie Newman and Felix Gines.

Voting to approve him were council members Kenny Glavan, Paul Tisdale and George Lawrence.

Boney declined to comment after the meeting.

He will continue to serve for 90 days, city attorney Peter Abide said.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich has 90 days to choose another appointment for the council’s approval, Abide said.

For 206 weeks, “I didn’t hear a ripple,” Tisdale said, but for the past two weeks, Boney’s appointment has gotten a lot of attention.

“For right now there’s just a lot of drama. A lot of smoke,” he said.

“Voting yes or no on any department head is something I don’t take lightly,” said Councilman Barrett said.

These are not lifetime appointments, he said.

“The spectacle with the directors’ appointments that has played out in the media was never supposed to be that,” he said, and those who who were part of it should be ashamed of themselves.

Derrick Gates, president of the Biloxi Firefighters Association, told the council, “I hope the actions of a few shouldn’t overshadow us all as firefighters.”

Gates said, “I feel as news comes out about the actions of a few members of our fire department it will attack the integrity of my brothers and sisters.”

Boney announced at the July 6 meeting he will resign at the end of the year. Boney said he refused to let someone else write the end of his story after learning the Biloxi Council wasn’t planning to appoint him as fire chief for another four years.

He spent spent 37 years with Biloxi Fire Department and eight years as chief.

Just a day before Tuesday’s vote against Boney’s reappointment, the Sun Herald did an exclusive report on a state auditor’s investigation into Boney and Battalion Chief Stephen Strickler.

A former firefighter had reported allegations of wrongdoing against Boney and Strickler, alleging fraud when they allowed firefighters to do personal repair work their home while the firefighters were on the clock in Biloxi.

No charges were brought by the auditor and restitution reportedly was made to the city.