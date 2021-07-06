Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney makes surprise announcement to the city council

Saying he refused to let someone else write the end of his story, Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney made a statement at the start of Tuesday’s Biloxi Council meeting announcing his retirement.

Boney said he submitted his letter of intent to retire from the city Monday night, effective by the end of the year to allow for a smooth transition.

Tuesday was his 61st birthday.

Boney said he learned last week that the Biloxi Council intended to not retain him as fire chief for another four years.

“You think you’re doing a good job ... “ Boney said, while the council went into executive session behind closed doors. Still on the agenda are the appointments of the other directors and chief administrative officer.

Later in the meeting, the council voted to table all the confirmations of the city directors, including the fire chief, until the July 20 meeting.

“I’ve always prided myself in the fact that I had unanimous support from the council in the past,” Boney added after the meeting. “Now, I do not so I find it hard to work for someone who does not have faith in me. Would you?“

As for his decision to retire, he said, “I’m at peace.”

Boney doesn’t plan to take another 8-to-5 job, he said, and hopes to travel. He has spent 37 years with the fire department and eight years as chief.

He’s wanted to be a fireman since he was a child, he said, and he got to do “so many extraordinary things. Some are so horrific that no human being should have the experience,” he said during his statement, and some were “absolutely miraculous.”

Councilman Kenny Glavan said he read articles in the media about the possible ouster of Boney, and said he doesn’t know if the council “needs to act as judge, jury and executioner.”

All of the council members have been the object of scrutiny, he said, and Glavan said it is only fair to hear all sides about Boney.

“I hope we pause and take time to do that,” Glavan said.

“As far as the rumors and innuendos, there’s a process to take care of that,” he said. Until that comes to light, Glavan said he can’t see standing in the way of the mayor’s recommendation to reappoint Boney.

“Thank you, Chief Boney,” Glavan said.

Boney remained in the meeting following his announcement.

The Sun Herald will update this article.