Jojo the Kangaroo, $600k donation, lawmaker arrested and other Coast news you might have missed

Man left more than $600k to school system after death

A man left more than $600,000 to the Harrison County School District following his death.

Darrell Saucier, 84, died in April and is survived by nieces and nephews. Saucier’s donation is the largest the district has ever received.

“I’m just absolutely floored and amazed,” wrote Superintendent Roy Gill in a news release. Gill added the check for $642,885 has already been deposited in a separate district account and will be tracked so the public can see how the money is spent.

Those who knew Saucier described him as an “extremely smart man” and friendly.

Jojo the Kangaroo found after a two-day search

Jojo the Kangaroo was found two days after running away while Wild Acres mobile zoo was at Pass Road Elementary School last week.

Gulfport Police issued a BOLO, and Jojo became the talk of the town. He was found June 7, owner Cody Brelan wrote.

“JOJO update!!!! HE HAS BEEN FOUND!!!! Thank you Chase Blackwell for rescuing the lost member to our wild family, I cannot ever thank you enough for the service you have done for us,” Breland wrote.”

Sun Herald publishes deputy’s report from the night of Mississippi lawmaker’s domestic violence arrest

The Sun Herald published a Mississippi deputy’s report from the night a state lawmaker allegedly hit his wife.

According to the report, Douglas McLeod of George County is accused of domestic violence because he “purposely caused injury to his wife.” His wife, Michele McLeod, told police that he hit her in the face. She had a bloody nose and face, officers said.

It’s unclear who called 911 but a woman staying in an upstairs room said the lawmaker was “freaking drunk” and “wanted sex from Mrs. McLeod.”

The lawmaker and his wife have previously accused the media for misrepresenting and fabricating facts surrounding his arrest but have not specified what information is incorrect.

Mississippi governor wants fishing disaster declared

Gov. Phil Bryant says he has requested that the federal government declare a fisheries disaster as fresh water from the Bonnet Carré Spillway enters the salt water of the Mississippi Sound, killing dolphins, oysters and other marine life.

The spillway opened for a second time this year on May 10, and there’s no timetable for its closure. This is the first time the spillway has opened twice in one year.

“We are currently observing significant adverse impacts to all components of Mississippi’s marine resources, including, but not limited to: oysters, crabs, shrimp and finfish,” Bryant wrote to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.