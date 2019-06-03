Read deputy’s full report from the night of Mississippi lawmaker’s domestic violence arrest

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

When state Rep. Douglas McLeod and his wife blamed the media for “misrepresentations” and “fabrications” about the lawmaker’s arrest for domestic violence, the Sun Herald pulled additional records.

In the criminal affidavit signed by George County Deputy Robert Karg, the allegations are clear: The Republican lawmaker is accused of the misdemeanor offense because he “purposely caused injury to his wife.”

The deputy wrote that the lawmaker’s wife, Michele McLeod, “advised that she was hit in the face by her husband.” The document said she had a “bloody face and nose at the scene.”

McLeod was arrested on a charge of domestic violence by simple assault after deputies responded to a May 18 call for help from inside the couple’s house on Bexley Church Road in rural George County, the sheriff’s department confirmed.

It’s unclear who made the call.

In other reports, a woman staying in an upstairs room described how Douglas McLeod was “freaking drunk” and “wanted sex from Mrs. McLeod.”

The woman said she had told Michele McLeod before the alleged assault to “scream if she was in trouble.” The woman said she didn’t hear any “screaming” until McLeod’s wife “came busting in her door with blood all over her face.”

So far, McLeod and his wife have not said what “misrepresentations” and “fabrications” they are talking about. The Sun Herald reached out to attorney Chris Dobbins, who is now representing McLeod in the criminal case, but did not hear back Friday.

Here’s the full account of the night from the George County deputy who signed the affidavit charging the lawmaker with domestic violence:

“On May 18, 2019, at approximately 20:51 hrs deputies responded to (....) Bexley Church Rd in reference to a female that had been punched by a male. Upon arrival, Deputy Karg was advised that the male in question is Mr. Doug McLeod.





“Deputy Karg approached the front door of the residence. Deputy Karg attempted to make contact with someone at the residence by knocking on the door. Deputy Karg advised 911 Dispatch that no one was coming to the door, could they call the reporting person back and let them know that a deputy was outside.

“At approximately 20:52 hrs, Deputy Karg made contact with Mr. McLeod at the front door. Mr. McLeod opened the door and stepped out onto the front porch with a glass of what looked and smelled to be some type of intoxicating liquor (beverage).

“Deputy Karg advised Mr. McLeod that he was dispatched to the address in reference to an assault that had occurred. Mr. McLeod responded with the statement, ‘are you kidding me.’

“Deputy Karg advised Mr. McLeod that he was not kidding and that Deputy Karg would not kid about the incident.

“Mr. McLeod made the gesture with his hand in a means to advise Deputy Karg to hold on. Mr. McLeod walked back inside of the residence and shut the door behind him. Deputy Karg attempted to locate Mr. McLeod through the window to see where he was going. Deputy Karg advised dispatch that Mr. McLeod had reentered the home and shut the door behind him. Deputy Karg also advised that Mr. McLeod was very Signal 31 (showing signs of intoxication).

“At approximately 20:53 hrs, Deputy Sullivan arrived on scene. Deputy Karg advised Deputy Sullivan that Mr. McLeod had reentered the home and could not be seen. Deputy Karg could hear a male’s voice yelling towards someone that the cops are here.

“Deputy Sullivan advised Deputy Karg that he can see Mr. McLeod coming back towards the door.

“Deputy Karg observed Mr. McLeod stumbling just before he opened the door. Mr. McLeod opened the door and the weight of the door threw Mr. McLeod off balance and he almost fell backwards back into the residence. When Mr. McLeod exited the home to the porch, he immediately started to apologize and advise that ‘we are good’ and ‘I’m sorry tell them to come on out.’

“Mr. McLeod walked over to the porch rail between Deputy Karg and Deputy Sullivan. Mr. McLeod displayed the signs of someone under the influence of an intoxicating liquor. Mr. McLeod had slurred speech and walked slow in a zig-zag pattern towards the rail. Once at the rail, Mr. McLeod needed to grab hold of the rail in a means to steady himself as he leaned against it.

“Deputy Sullivan asked Mr. McLeod what is going on at the residence prior to the arrival of deputies. Mr. McLeod advised that him and his wife are hanging out. Mr. McLeod attempted to say something else, but due to the slurring of his speech, deputies were unable to make out what he was trying to say.

“Deputy Karg stood at the front door of the residence awaiting the victim to exit the residence. Mr. McLeod advised that he was going to go back in the residence to retrieve his wife. Deputy Karg and Deputy Sullivan advised Mr. McLeod that he could not return to the inside of the residence. Mr. McLeod advised Deputy Karg to enter the residence and get his wife. Deputy Karg opened the front door and could see two females standing at the top of the staircase on the second floor.

“Deputy Karg advised both females to come down the stairs and exit the residence with him toward the driveway where deputies had parked their vehicles. Deputy Karg observed that both females appeared frightened.

“Deputy Karg observed that one female (later identified as Mrs. Michele McLeod) had blood all over her face, neck and arms.

“Deputy Karg was advised by Mrs. McLeod that she was scared of where Mr. McLeod was. Deputy Karg reassured Mrs. McLeod that he was on the porch but away from where she would be walking. Deputy Karg observed Mrs. McLeod to be shaking and very upset over the incident. Deputy Karg observed Mrs. McLeod kept asking to wash her face and was very upset over being outside and around Mr. McLeod.

“Once outside and around the deputies’ units, Mrs. McLeod advised that she as okay, but that her hose was hurting. Deputy Karg advised Mrs. McLeod that he needed to check her over for all injuries. Deputy Karg continued to reassure Mrs. McLeod that she was okay and that everything will be okay. Mrs. McLeod advised Deputy Karg that Mr. Mcleod was drunk.

“Deputy Karg retrieved a white towel from his trunk to give to Mrs. McLeod for her nose in the event it started to bleed again. Deputy Karg advised Mrs. McLeod that due to the injury she received during the altercation, deputy Karg was going to have an ambulance come on scene to check her out.

“Mrs. McLeod advised, ‘No, No, No’ that she is a nurse practitioner and did not need an ambulance. Deputy Karg advised Mrs. McLeod that it is protocol to have an ambulance respond due to the incident. Deputy Karg advised Mrs. McLeod that she did not have to go to the hospital by ambulance if she did not want to.

“Mrs. McLeod advised that she respected what deputy Karg needed to do and the Sheriff’s Office protocol. Mrs. McLeod advised that she wanted to return to the residence to get some more clothes on due to the fact that she did not have a bra on.

“Deputy Karg advised that it would be fine to do that. Deputy Sullivan at this time was in the driveway with Mr. McLeod retrieving his driver’s license from his vehicle.

“Deputy Karg advised the second female (name redacted) if she would accompany Mrs. McLeod inside to make sure she is Okay. Deputy Karg entered the living room area where Mrs. McLeod was sitting and began to ask her about what had happened.

“What was said between her and her husband? Mrs. McLeod continued to repeat that ‘he just snapped’ and that “this is what happens when he drinks too much.’

“Mrs. McLeod advised Deputy Karg of where her room is located. Deputy Karg questioned Mrs. McLeod on whether or not they had separate rooms or the same room. Mrs. McLeod advised that they share a room.

“As Deputy Karg and Mrs. McLeod entered her bedroom, Mrs. (name redacted) arrived at the residence. Mrs. (name redacted) is the daughter of Mrs. McLeod. Deputy Karg asked Mrs. McLeod about how she was hit. Deputy Karg described was it an open hand or a closed fist that she was hit with? Mrs. McLeod advised that she was unsure of how she was hit. Mrs. (name redacted) advised that she would retrieve Mrs. McLeod’s driver’s license from the kitchen. Mrs. (name redacted) was able to locate the social security card on Mrs. McLeod and later located her driver’s license.

“Deputy Karg asked (the other woman) about the incident and if she had witnessed the act. (The woman) advised that she was upstairs. (The woman) advised that Mrs. McLeod came running into her room upset and her face was bloody. (The woman) advised that he was ‘freaking drunk’ and wanted sex from Mrs. McLeod.

“(The woman) advised that Mr. McLeod became upset because she (Mrs. McLeod) was not taking her clothes off fast enough. Deputy Karg was able to the area in which the assault had occurred.

“Deputy Karg was able to locate blood on the bed as well (as) on the floor next to the bed. Deputy Karg also located some items from the dresser on the floor in front of the bed.

“(The other woman) advised that she had told Mrs. McLeod to scream if she was in trouble. (The woman) advised she did not hear any screaming from Mrs. McLeod until she came busting in her door with blood all over her face. (The woman) advised that Mr. McLeod came upstairs and was attempting to enter the room. (The woman) advised that Mr. McLeod was yelling that if she did not come out of the room that he ‘was going to kill her fucking dog.’

“Mrs. McLeod advised that she did not want to go to the hospital by ambulance. Deputy King advised Mrs. McLeod that Mr. McLeod will be arrested today for domestic violence simple assault and transported to the regional jail. Mrs. McLeod was understanding of what needed to happen under the state of Mississippi’s statute.

“Deputy Karg advised Mrs. McLeod that she needed to go to the hospital to be checked out. Mrs. McLeod advised that she will go to the hospital but will have her daughter take her. Deputy Karg advised Mrs. McLeod that if possible could they bring the medical results to the Sheriff’s Department to have a copy put on file with the report.

“Mr. McLeod was placed under arrested, transported to the GCRCF (George County Regional Correctional Facility) and booked under domestic violence — simple assault.”