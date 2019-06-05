He left more than $600,000 to Harrison County schools. Who was Darrell Saucier?

Why giving to others makes us feel good Whether it's for a birthday or Giving Tuesday, giving a gift to someone can feel great. It turns out there's a reason for that, and it starts with your brain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether it's for a birthday or Giving Tuesday, giving a gift to someone can feel great. It turns out there's a reason for that, and it starts with your brain.

Darrell Saucier was a simple man.

He was a child of the Great Depression who held onto his family’s farm in the Success community and was loathe to spend money, even on himself. The house his mother and father had owned decayed around him as he aged.

At age 82, he could no longer keep up the place, so he sold it, tucked the money into a savings account and moved to a modest home in Biloxi, where he could be near the Veterans Administration for medical care.

Then came the stunner. When Saucier died April 23, the money from the sale of the 100-acre family homestead still sat in his savings account, all $642,885 of it. And the account had a second name on it: The Harrison County School District.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Seemingly out of nowhere, Saucier’s donation is the largest in the district’s history.

‘An extremely smart man’

But it is really no surprise. His parents instilled in him, along with his two sisters and brother, a reverence for education.

Louis “Tally” Saucier and Nola Saucier were unable to attend college. But both of them were lifelong learners. Tally Saucier, also called “Slim,” was a farmer, master carpenter and a math whiz. Nola Saucier owned her own business, a rarity in those days. She reupholstered furniture.

Darrell Saucier, who left Harrison County schools a record donation after his recent death, is pictured in younger years with sister Joy. Her daughter, Kamron Carver Walker talked to the Sun Herald about her uncle and the family’s strong belief in education. The Sauciers are from what was once known as the success community in Harrison County. Courtesy Karmon Carver Walker

Community service was ingrained in family life. The Sauciers gave food to the needy and donated supplies to school children too poor to afford paper and pencils. Nola Saucier even rescued discarded furniture and revived it for families who could not afford their own.

As a child, Darrell Saucier suffered from Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which caused brain damage.





“He was an extremely smart man, but he was slow to speak and slow to think,” said his niece, Karmon Carver Walker. “When you asked him a question, it took him a few minutes to come up with a response.”

She said that he and his brother Buddy were drafted into the Army as young men but never went to war. Darrell Saucier later worked for the government, then did odd jobs, his niece said.

He married once and divorced but never remarried and never had children. He did like the ladies, though, his niece said, and always seemed to have a girlfriend.

He took care of his mother after his father died and stayed on the farm, where his parents had once kept a garden large enough that residents could come and pay to pick vegetables, or pecans from their orchard.

Darrell Saucier was not much of a farmer. He did still have the orchard where people could pick pecans.

He was friendly and had a good sense of humor.

Help for needy students

Walker’s brother in Alabama took care of Saucier after a car accident, she said. He had to spend time in rehab because he had broken his neck. When he got out, he decided to sell the farm, one of two his parents had owned.

Saucier was 82 years old when he moved to the house in Biloxi.





His nieces and nephews, all with careers of their own, were fine with his donation to the school district.

They just hope the money is spent wisely. Karmon Walker has urged residents on the Citizens of Saucier Facebook page to hold the school district accountable for the money, which the district has placed in a special account.

She said her uncle and grandparents would have wanted the money spent on teachers and students. On the Facebook page, a number of residents have mentioned needs such as air conditioning for school buses and mats to replace the 20-plus-year-old ones the high school wrestling team is using.

“This needs to go to teachers and students,” Walker said. “There are poor students that teachers are actually having to buy supplies for out of their own pockets. That shouldn’t be.”