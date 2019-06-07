‘JoJo definitely had the mini vacation of his life’: Missing kangaroo found after two day search

Jojo the escaped kangaroo caught on camera in South Mississippi Jojo, a kangaroo that belongs to Wild Acres mobile zoo, escaped his handlers after a day camp in Gulfport, Mississippi. One local man caught the little roo on camera after calling police. He says the police at first didn't believe the call. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jojo, a kangaroo that belongs to Wild Acres mobile zoo, escaped his handlers after a day camp in Gulfport, Mississippi. One local man caught the little roo on camera after calling police. He says the police at first didn't believe the call.

After a two day search, JoJo the kangaroo has been found and is back with owner Cody Breland.

Breland of Wild Acres mobile zoo and party service in McHenry was showing his animals to children at Pass Road Elementary School when Jojo was spooked and ran away about 10 a.m. on June 5.

Jojo was found around 1 a.m. Friday morning , according to Breland’s Facebook post.

“JOJO update!!!! HE HAS BEEN FOUND!!!! Thank you Chase Blackwell for rescuing the lost member to our wild family, I cannot ever thank you enough for the service you have done for us,” Breland wrote.

“Thanks to everyone who had a part in the past two days. I cannot express the gratitude of what it means to me and wild Acres to have had community support, national support and as of tonight international support all the way from Jojo’s land of origin, Australia.”

Gulfport police also thanked everyone who assisted with the search.

Jojo was found in the Bayou View area.