What MS governor’s new COVID executive order means for Coast restaurants, dining

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ newest executive order effectively ends the mask mandate across the state in most instances, but it also changes rules for gatherings, social events, and dining out at restaurants.

Here’s what the new executive order means for dining out in South Mississippi during the coronavirus pandemic.

Do I have to wear a mask inside?

It depends on the business. Reeves has dissolved the mandatory order requiring masks at restaurants when not sitting or eating and drinking, but business owners can still elect to enforce a mask mandate.

Can restaurants operate at 100% capacity?

They can if they choose. There are no more regulations on the number of guests allowed inside restaurants for dining. Businesses can opt to run at 100% capacity if they chose. The order suggests that residents avoid large gatherings when possible, and maintain social distancing as needed.

Do restaurant employees have to wear PPE?

It’s up to the business. Mississippi no longer requires front-of-the-house restaurant workers, like servers and food runners, to wear masks or other types of PPE but “encourages” businesses to follow COVID-19 guidelines set by the state’s health department, including:

Screen employees for COVID-19 at the beginning of each shift.

Send sick employees home.

Encourage appropriate PPE be worn by all employees while at work.

Encourage social distancing between customers not in the same household.

Encourage proper hand washing and personal hygiene protocols

Frequently clean high-contact surfaces.

Make hand sanitizer available for all customers and employees.

Can more than 6 guests sit at a table inside?

Yes. There are no longer regulations on the number of guests allowed at restaurants for dining, but Reeves says businesses “are encouraged to make reasonable, good-faith efforts to comply with the CDC’s and Mississippi State Department of Health’s regulations and guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Is there a curfew on alcohol sales?

No. Limits on alcohol sales have been lifted at restaurants based on the language of the new executive order.