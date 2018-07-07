'Pretty Boy Floyd' captured in Jackson County

Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson, who had eluded authorities for three days after escaping from a Leakesville jail, was captured Saturday night in St. Martin, officials said.
Authorities said he was taken into custody at about 6 p.m.
Earlier in the day, authorities had offered a reward in exchange for information about Wilson..
Wilson, 47, escaped from the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville on Thursday by climbing a fence. He was on the lam for 53 hours.
“I commend all MDOC officers and thank all of the other state, federal, county, and local law enforcement agencies for their work and diligence in bringing this situation to a successful resolution,” said MDOC Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall. “It was a joint effort to get a dangerous felon back into custody without anyone getting hurt.”
Wilson is being returned to the Leakesville prison, which has been on lockdown since his escape.
Officials told the Sun Herald Thursday he was believed to be heading south toward Jackson County when he escaped. Later that night, D'Iberville police said they had reason to believe Wilson was in the city.
Wilson is serving two life sentences after a conviction on two counts of murder in 2015 from Harrison County. He was sentenced Sept. 2, 2015.
Social media was awash with claims of sightings of Pretty Boy Floyd on Thursday night into Friday morning.
In addition to the MDOC, other participating agencies include the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean Springs Police Department, D’Iberville Police Department, Gulfport Police Department, Biloxi Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force.
