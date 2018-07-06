Facebook is buzzing with Pretty Boy Floyd sightings. Here's where he was really last spotted.

The last confirmed sighting of escaped killer Michael “Pretty Boy Floyd” Wilson was shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday when a motorist dropped him off a store on Mississippi 57 in Jackson County, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Friday.





The man saw Wilson hitchhiking on Mississippi 26 in George County and picked him up Thursday afternoon.

Wilson was wearing a zip-up camouflage jumpsuit with a tourniquet wrapped around his bloodied arm.

Authorities believe Wilson's arm cut his arm on razor wire at the South Mississippi Correctional Institute in Leakesville when he escaped.

“There have been sightings all over,” Ezell said Friday. “We started searching by helicopter early this morning and we'll go back up this afternoon. We've got people on the ground. We are in patrol cars and we've got unmarked cars.”

Several people have taken to Facebook to report possible sightings of Wilson, including in the area of Gulf Park Estates.

“We've searched all round that area,” he said. “We don't believe it was him but we will keep looking. We believe it was a guy out there that we know causes trouble.”

Convicted of two counts of murder in 2015 for the beating deaths of two men the year before in Harrison County, Wilson has a lengthy criminal background that includes arrests at other agencies in Jackson County and elsewhere.

Authorities at the prison first noticed Wilson was missing around 12:48 p.m. Thursday, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

An elderly woman first picked up Wilson in Leakesville and gave him a ride to Lucedale, where the person gave him a ride to Jackson County.

Wilson had told the woman he needed a ride to the hospital, authorities said.

Since his escape, various Coast agencies have shared their own mugshots of Wilson from the times he was arrested in those jurisdictions.

Jackson County sheriff's investigators were interviewing the man who gave Wilson a ride to Jackson County on Friday morning.

Wilson has a shaven head in a his prison mugshot, but George County Sheriff Keith Havard said his hair is longer and curly now.