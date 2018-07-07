Authorities offering reward for information on 'Pretty Boy Floyd' as search continues

Authorities are now offering a reward in exchange for information about an escaped inmate.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections by offering up to $2,500 for information on the whereabouts of Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson.

Wilson, 47, escaped from the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville Thursday.

Officials told the Sun Herald Thursday he was believed to be heading south toward Jackson County when he escaped. Later that night, D'Iberville police said they had reason to believe Wilson was in the city.

Wilson is serving two life sentences after a conviction on two counts of murder in 2015 from Harrison County.

Social media was awash with claims of sightings of Pretty Boy Floyd Thursday night into Friday morning. The last confirmed sighting was shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on Mississippi 57 in Jackson County, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Friday.

Ezell said Saturday authorities are still following up on tips and responding to calls, but there are no major updates on Wilson's location.

Wilson has a shaven head in his prison mugshot, but George County Sheriff Keith Havard said his hair is longer and curly now.

Wilson stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds and has hazel colored eyes.

To give a tip, call the George County Sheriff's Department at 601-947-4811, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 228-769-3063 or your nearest law enforcement agency. Or you can call MDOC at 662-745-6611 or Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Officials do not have reason to believe Wilson is armed, but he should be considered dangerous.

Sun Herald reporters Robin Fitzgerald and Margaret Baker contributed to this report.