Convicted killer known as Pretty Boy Floyd on the Coast escapes from prison

A man serving life for two homicides in Harrison County has escaped from the state prison in Leakesville, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said.

Michael Floyd Wilson, 47, was found to be missing about 12:48 p.m. Thursday, the MDOC said in a news release.

Known as “Pretty Boy Floyd,” he was convicted on two counts of murder in 2015 for beating two men to death in 2014. Wilson has a criminal background in addition to convictions in the killings of Carmen Dale Edwards in Biloxi and Kenneth Gibson in Gulfport.

He is 5-feet-11, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes, MDOC said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call MDOC at 662-745-6611 or Crime Stoppers.

The Crime Stoppers number in the Leakesville area is 601-355-8477. Crime Stoppers' number on the Mississippi Coast is 1-877-787-5898.

He is not believed to be armed, but he should be considered dangerous, the MDOC said.

At his sentencing in September 2015, Wilson confessed to fatally beating two men within the same week in January 2014. He also stole his victims' trucks.

He admitted beating Edwards in the head with a glass ash tray at Edwards' home at Maison D'Orleans apartments in Biloxi, District Attorney Joel Smith said. Edwards was 63.

Wilson confessed to beating Gibson in the head with a hammer at Gibson's home on Joseph Street in Gulfport, Smith said. Gibson was 76.

Biloxi police at the time told the Sun Herald that Wilson was "a man desperate for drugs," who had recently gotten out of jail and was staying at different places, and looking for money for drugs and taking his victims' vehicles.

The day before his arrest in Jackson County, a woman reported he had tried to rape her and stole her car while she was at a Taco Bell in Biloxi. The woman said he threatened her with a screwdriver.

Wilson had been convicted of taking a car in Jackson County.

Soon after his capture, his past caught up with him. A Harrison County judge sentenced him to 17 years in prison for being a felon with a firearm and for committing a burglary. A few months later, a Jackson County judge sentenced him to 18 years for burglarizing an unoccupied residence.





Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Wilson in Harrison County to two terms of life in prison in September 2015 for the Harrison County killings.

Wilson was not prosecuted on pending charges such as attempted sexual battery, carjacking and taking a motor vehicle. Those charges were passed to court files.