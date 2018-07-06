Retired Biloxi detective sends message to escaped killer Pretty Boy Floyd: 'Call me.'

Former Biloxi Police Det. Steve Schlicht, shown testifying in the trial of Paul Graves in 2008, wants escaped killer Michael Floyd Wilson to call him. Schlicht was lead detective when Wilson, known as Pretty Boy Floyd, was being prosecuted in Biloxi MS on several crimes, including one of the two killings that put him in prison on two life sentences. Wilson escaped from prison July 5 and is believed to be on the Mississippi Coast. James Edward Bates - Sun Herald File