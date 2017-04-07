Gulfport doesn’t go far to hire new girls basketball coach

Gulfport High School didn’t have to go far to find its next girls basketball coach.
The Admirals announced Friday that Hancock’s Brooke Glass has accepted the position.
Glass replaces Donny Fuller, Gulfport’s long-time girls coach who will remain at the school in an administrative role after stepping down due to personal reasons two weeks ago.
“The decision to leave my hometown, a place that is so dear to my heart, and a place that has helped to make me the person I am, was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make,” Glass said in a release. “But as a coach I tell my players that in order to grow you have to push yourself beyond your comfort zone, and I feel Gulfport will allow me the opportunity to step out and grow as a coach. With that being said, I am ecstatic about joining Gulfport High school, meeting the staff and the players, and becoming a Lady Admiral!”
Glass is a relatively new varsity coach. The Hancock native was a former assistant under long-time HHS coach Pam Slayton who rose to the head coach position last season. Prior to being elevated to the varsity position, Glass led Hancock’s middle school to a 31-9 record. As the Lady Hawks coach last season, Glass posted an 11-19 record.
Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Glass was an All-State performer at HHS and helped lead the Lady Hawks to a 5A state championship in 2004. She went on to be a standout at Southeastern Louisiana, where she was a four-year letter winner and three-time Academic All-America selection.
“The day Coach Fuller resigned we were inundated with calls and emails expressing interest in the position. The job was clearly attractive to a lot of people. As we looked at the various candidates, Brooke Glass quickly rose to the top of the list,” GHS athletic director Bryan Caldwell said. “I believe she’s the total package. She’s passionate, she has a great understanding of the game, and she connects with young people. I have no doubt Coach Glass is the right fit to lead Lady Admiral Basketball.
“Just as importantly, we think she’s a great role model for our young ladies.”
Fuller, a member of the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame, compiled a 126-106 record in eight seasons at Gulfport. He previously coached at Ole Miss, Warren Central and Philadelphia, compiling a career prep record of 518-268. Gulfport was 16-14 last season.
