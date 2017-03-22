Long-time Gulfport girls basketball coach resigns

Gulfport’s athletic department announced Wednesday afternoon that long-time girls basketball coach Donny Fuller has resigned.
Fuller cited personal reasons for his decision. He will retain his role as assistant athletic director.
“After much thought and prayer, I have decided to step down as head girls basketball coach at Gulfport High,” Fuller said in a release. “On a personal level, this has been very trying year with the death of my mother and illness of my father. At this stage of my career, I don’t feel like I can give our girls the time and energy they deserve.”
In eight seasons guiding the Lady Admirals, Fuller compiled a 126-106 record. Overall he spent 37 years in coaching. He spent five years at Ole Miss and 32 on the high school level, split between Warren Central, GHS and Philadelphia. He amassed an impressive 518-268 record. Fuller eclipsed 500 career wins last season. The Lady Admirals finished 16-14 this season.
“We greatly appreciate everything Coach Fuller has done for Lady Admirals Basketball during the past 8 years,” GHS athletic director Bryan Caldwell said. “He leaves the program on solid ground and in a position to do great things. I look forward to him continuing as important part of the Gulfport Athletic Department.”
Fuller was inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014.
Gulfport will begin the search for his replacement immediately.
