LSU commit Myles Brennan lands new offer shortly after Tigers offer another QB

Things could get interesting with St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan — real soon.
Early Tuesday afternoon news broke that LSU had offered Alabama commit Tua Tagovailoa.
As folks do on Twitter, they began to connect the dots between Tagovailoa, a Tide pledge, and current Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, who is reportedly the target of new LSU coach Ed Orgeron for the same position.
Brennan, a Tigers commit dating back to April 23, originally tweeted “interesting” with a link to a recruiting story about Tagovailoa, a fellow Elite 11 competitor, before deleting the message.
Less than an hour later Brennan tweeted he had received his latest offer, this one from Oklahoma State.
Grateful to have received an offer from Oklahoma State University #GoCowboys pic.twitter.com/bRg6We6Zjm— Myles Brennan (@mylesbrennan12) November 30, 2016
The Cowboys’ offer doesn’t exactly come out of left field. OSU courted Brennan heavily during the spring. Instead of spending spring break fishing or on the beach, Brennan actually made the 12-hour trek to Stillwater, Oklahoma, in early April to see what head coach Mike Gundy and his staff had to offer.
“That was pretty cool to see how they run their program,” Brennan told the Sun Herald at the time. “It was a great campus and facilities. We got the whole nine yards.”
The Cowboys certainly had Brennan’s attention immediately after the visit.
“(OSU OC Mike Yurcich) said it’s very rare for him to get out of his comfort zone in recruiting (Texas), but he said he’d do whatever he has to do to get the right (quarterback),” Brennan said. “We talked a lot and he said I fit the program really well. He loves me, my quick release, pocket awareness. He said all of that is why he came down to South Mississippi.
“He said he’s going to do whatever he has to do to find the quarterback who fits their program perfectly.”
While the interest seemed mutual at the time, Oklahoma State dragged its feet offering the lead Rockachaw. Less than a month later LSU offered and Brennan almost immediately committed, leaving OSU in the cold. When LSU offered Tagovailoa, a Hawaii product, OSU saw an opening and took it.
Not completely surprising
During Orgeron’s introductory press conference Saturday at LSU, the Cajun coach said he wanted to bring in a dual threat quarterback.
“I do believe nowadays, you have to run the spread offense,” Orgeron told the media. “You have to have dual-threat quarterbacks that can run the ball and throw it.”
While Brennan has shown the ability and agility to run when necessary, he’s certainly more of a prototypical drop-back passer. During his prep career at SSC, Brennan set a number of Mississippi records, including career passing yards (15,138) and touchdowns (166).
Tuesday’s developments comes just a couple days after Brennan threw his support behind Orgeron getting the Tigers’ gig full-time.
“Obviously I wanted him to get the job just because of what he brings to the table,” Brennan told the Sun Herald on Saturday. “The players over there love him. I just feel like why not keep him? He’s doing great things. It would be dumb to throw that away. I feel like he’ll bring in great guys offensively, keep (defensive coordinator Dave) Aranda defensively.
“I can’t wait.”
When Orgeron replaced Les Miles, Brennan was one of the first commits he visited, watching the Rockachaws play Bay on Oct. 7. Brennan threw for 224 yards and five touchdowns that night, with Orgeron, Ole Miss OC Dan Werner and others in attendance.
Now, despite remaining steadfast in his commitment to LSU throughout all of the in-season turmoil, Brennan’s future with the Tigers is unclear.
Should Brennan decide to re-open his recruitment he won’t have a shortage of suitors. The 6-foot-3 quarterback boasts 18 offers, including OSU, LSU, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Cal, Indiana, Southern Miss and Wisconsin.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
