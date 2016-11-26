St. Stanislaus QB Myle Brennan chimes in LSU hiring Ed Orgeron

Consider St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan among Ed Orgeron's supporters.
The long-time LSU commit wasted no time Saturday morning chiming in on the Tigers' hire of Orgeron as their head coach.
“Obviously I wanted him to get the job just because of what he brings to the table,” Brennan said. “The players over there love him. I just feel like why not keep him? He's doing great things. It would be dumb to throw that away. I feel like he'll bring in great guys offensively, keep (defensive coordinator Dave) Aranda defensively.
“I can't wait.”
One happy tiger! See you soon Coach O..— Myles Brennan (@mylesbrennan12) November 26, 2016
The two have had a mutual appreciation of each other for a while.
After LSU fired Les Miles and promoted Orgeron from defensive line coach to interim head coach, Brennan was among the first calls “Coach O” made. And when the Florida-LSU game was postponed, Orgeron trekked to Bay St. Louis to see the Rockachaws take on Bay High — making Brennan the first LSU commit he saw in person.
“It was literally the night of. I still remember it to this day. The whole coaching staff was together. I was probably one of the first ones (to receive a call),” Brennan said. “And then he came down to watch us play against Bay High. It was the first high school game he went to. That was pretty cool.”
Staying committed
In the wake of Miles' dismissal, Brennan remained a vocal supporter of the Tigers and stayed committed during the transition. Internally, he said, playing the wait-and-see game the last couple of months was difficult.
“It was a little nerve racking,” he said. “Going along and they don't even have a head coach. But I believed that good things were going to happen. That's another reason I didn't commit. I'm just excited to get down there.”
During their discussions, Orgeron reaffirmed LSU's commitment to Brennan's pure passer skillset.
“It's kind of the same way that they used Danny (Etling),” Brennan said. “Obviously they'll throw the ball a little bit more, but when they have the running game like they have and then you can also add onto the passing game it's going to be tough to stop.”
“That's the mindset we have going into it.”
Plenty of rumors have been circulating regarding who Orgeron will hire as his offensive coordinator. Brennan said he doesn't have a wish list at this time.
“I've heard a lot of stuff about Lane Kiffin, but it's kind of a wait and see. It's a crazy game. There was a lot of talk about who was going to be head coach so I'm not really getting my hopes up for anything until it's official,” Brennan said. “I'm just waiting and seeing. I really feel like anybody he brings in is going to be good.”
Busy winter
Brennan said he hasn't set dates for his official visit or in-home visit with Orgeron just yet, but he expects both to happen soon.
Brennan isn't done playing just yet. He'll represent the Magnolia State in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game on Dec. 10 in Montgomery, Alabama before playing in the Under-Armour All-American Game in Orlando on Jan. 1.
