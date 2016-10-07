LSU’s Ed Orgeron on hand to see SSC’s Myles Brennan chase history

Ed Orgeron hasn’t wasted any time building relationships with the Tigers’ recruits.
LSU’s interim coach was on the phone with Tiger commits the day he was announced as Les Miles’ successor. With LSU’s game at Florida canceled due to Hurricane Matthew, Orgeron took advantage of the “bye” week. He reportedly visited several recruits in New Orleans before veering north to Bay St. Louis to see prized commit Myles Brennan and the St. Stanislaus Rockachaws take on Bay High in the annual “Battle for the Crab Trap.”
Offensive outburst
During Brennan’s Under Armour All-American ceremony at SSC’s dining hall Thursday, the quarterback raved about LSU’s record-setting 42-7 win over Missouri in Orgeron’s debut as LSU coach.
The Tigers opened up the offense, setting a school record with 634 yards of total offense.
“O was excited. I talked to Coach O the night before. He said ‘We’re going to come out and do some things no one is expecting’ – and they did,” Brennan said. “Beating Missouri like that after getting their head coach and offensive coordinator fired is huge.
“Setting the school record for offensive yards is also huge.”
LSU opened up the offense, much to the delight of Brennan, implementing more four-wide sets against Mizzou.
“My jaw dropped. I looked at my mom and dad and said ‘is this really the game that’s being played?’ It’s something I love seeing considering that’s what we do most here at Stanislaus and what I’m most comfortable doing.
“Any offense that comes into LSU, I feel I’ll be more than comfortable to go out and do what I do best and be successful.”
Tiger relationship
Brennan was close with Miles and former offensive coordinator Cam Cameron. They were big reasons he committed to the Tigers in April. After the coaching change, Brennan was quick to come out and say he was still firmly committed to the Tigers. Brennan said he has remained in close contact with the new staff and is interested to see what happens in Baton Rouge moving forward.
“A bunch. It’s kind of daily. I just like to keep in contact,” he said. “I have a real strong relationship with Les and Cam. I still talk to them, but it’s kind of switched gears and now it’s Coach O and (offensive coordinator) Coach (Steve) Ensminger.
“I’m just very excited to get down there, be with them and start building a relationship with them. Life always doesn’t present what you want it to, so you have to switch gears and make the best out of it.”
Chasing records
In addition to chasing a Class 4A state championship, Brennan has been busy chasing records of his own.
Entering Friday’s game at Bay, Brennan had completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 1,934 yards and 21 touchdowns without an interception.
Brennan was already in possession of Mississippi’s record for career passing yards (13,090) and was five touchdowns shy of tying former SSC quarterback Dylan Favre for the state’s career touchdown record (144).
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
