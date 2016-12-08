Ole Miss announces more coaching changes to football staff

Two more spots have opened up on Ole Miss’ coaching staff.
The school announced Thursday that long-time co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner “will not return” in 2017. In addition, assistant athletics director Barney Farrar’s contract has not been renewed. Farrar was previously placed on administrative leave.
The news opens up two more spots after it was announced prior to the Egg Bowl that defensive coordinator Dave Wommack was retiring after 38 years in coaching.
Werner, like Wommack, was an integral part of Freeze’s staff during his five years as head coach. Werner previously served as offensive coordinator in 2006-07 under former coach Ed Orgeron, who is now LSU’s head coach.
“I am grateful to Dan for his contributions to our program,” Freeze said in a statement. “His leadership and experience were invaluable in the development of our quarterbacks. These are always very difficult decisions, but at this time, I believe it is best for our program to have a fresh approach.
“We wish Dan and his family the very best.”
During Werner’s return to Oxford, the Rebels’ offense was one of the more potent attacks in the SEC. Werner served as co-offensive coordinator alongside Coast native and offensive line coach Matt Luke.
According to USA Today’s assistant coaches database, Werner made $670,500 annually as Ole Miss’ OC, good enough for 35th nationally. Wommack earned a salary of $800,000, which was 25th nationally.
