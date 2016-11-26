Ole Miss announces news regarding the future of coordinator Dave Wommack

Long-time defensive coordinator Dave Wommack won’t be with Ole Miss next season.
Through a university release before Saturday’s Egg Bowl, Wommack announced his plans to retire at season’s end.
“I’m grateful to God for more than 38 rewarding years as a college football coach,” Wommack said. “I worked alongside remarkable men to shape the lives of my players for the better. I’ll carry with me the relationships and lessons this game has given me as I look forward to enjoying this next chapter with my family.”
Wommack has been Hugh Freeze’s only defensive coordinator during his stint as head coach in Oxford.
