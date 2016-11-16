Report: Ole Miss places assistant AD for football on administrative leave

Ole Miss has placed assistant athletic director for high school and junior college relations Barney Farrar on administrative leave, according to a report on RebelGrove.com’s message board.
Neal McCready cited sources saying Farrar did not make the trip to College Station, Texas, last weekend for Ole Miss’ 29-28 victory at Texas A&M.
Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork and head coach Hugh Freeze declined to comment on Farrar’s status to RebelGrove.com.
Farrar is in his second stint with Ole Miss and has been with Freeze since the head coach returned to Oxford prior to the 2012 season.
According to Farrar’s bio, he plays a vital role in recruiting. He was also named one of the country’s top 25 recruiters by Rivals.com in February.
Farrar has been wrapped up in the controversy surrounding Ole Miss and the ongoing NCAA investigation.
“Barney” was referenced back in April when controversial screen shots of text messages allegedly between former star offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil and Ole Miss assistant athletic director for football operations John Miller surfaced before the NFL Draft.
Following the leaked messages, the NCAA reopened its investigation into Ole Miss, reportedly expanding its interviews to players at other SEC West schools. The NCAA announced last month its inquiry into the Rebel football program was still ongoing.
Freeze was expected to address reporters Wednesday for his usual post-practice interview session.
