A rare brain tumor is killing their 7-year-old. Still, they hope for a miracle.

More Videos 2:11 Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland Pause 0:50 A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast 2:24 3 kids in one small town have same rare cancer. Is Katrina or the oil spill to blame? 2:16 Friends pour their love on Sophia Myers 4:35 Their spunky 6-year-old 'lost his ability to do everything' after rare cancer diagnosis 3:02 'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living' 1:11 What is DIPG? 1:12 'Come to my house,' mom of child with cancer tells lawmakers who would cut funding 2:24 How do parents choose treatment for their daughter's cancer that has no known cure? 1:01 Ocean Springs aldermen get a special Cruisin' performance at Tuesday meeting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living' After their seven-year-old daughter, Sophia was diagnoses with DIPG, a fatal brain cancer, her parents have struggled with how to cope with caring for their child that has a fatal prognosis. After their seven-year-old daughter, Sophia was diagnoses with DIPG, a fatal brain cancer, her parents have struggled with how to cope with caring for their child that has a fatal prognosis. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

