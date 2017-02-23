Help for Sophia: ‘Pray for my Bug, my love, my world’

Jackson County Assistant District Attorney Angel Myers has dedicated her life to prosecuting criminals who target children, but now she and husband, Joshua Myers, are in the fight of their lives for their only child, Sophia.
The first-grader at Oak Park Elementary was diagnosed Wednesday with an inoperable brain tumor. Sophia, affectionately called “Bug” by her mother and father, has been diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, known as DPIG, a tumor on a major structure in the upper part of the brain stem.
At age 7, Sophia is undergoing treatment at Blair E. Batson’s Children’s Hospital at University Medical Center in Jackson. Her parents have taken time off from work to be with their daughter as she undergoes treatment.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses.
“Any amount will help ease the burden from their unwelcomed life-changing event,” a relative wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I am uncertain of their specific needs at this time besides the obvious need for financial assistance. Let’s join together in prayer and support of sweet Sophia.”
The petite young girl with long blonde hair has stolen the hearts of many in South Mississippi as they rally around the young girl who loves to dance, sing, play soccer and dress up in Princess outfits.
She also loves the Lord.
In a recent Facebook post, Angel Myers wrote, “Counting my blessings. Praying with Sophia tonight — she prayed, ‘Lord for the people who don't know you, help them learn.’”
Angel Myers has one simple message for those who want to offer support.
“Pray for my Bug, my love, my world,” Myers said.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments