Princess Sophia Myers will reign over Krewe of Neptune parade

Sophia Myers will reign as honorary princess in the Krewe of Neptune parade Saturday in Biloxi.
“Today, you are Neptune and and Biloxi’s little princess,” the group announced Saturday.
Sophia, 7, is the daughter of Angel Myers, a prosecutor in George, Greene and Jackson counties, and her husband, Joshua.
“Krewe of Neptune, there are simply no words to express our gratitude,” Angel Myers said. “We will be eternally grateful for what you are doing for our Baby Bug. She is excited and resting now.”
Sophia has been undergoing treatment for an inoperable brain tumor at Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital at the University Medical Center in Jackson, but she was able to come home to Ocean Springs for the weekend.
Since her diagnosis Wednesday, South Mississippians have been organizing fundraisers and donating money to a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses.
The Krewe of Neptune has one request from paradegoers.
“(If) you see her on the Queen’s float, give her a big wave,” the krewe wrote on its Facebook page.
