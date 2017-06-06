Clare Sekul Hornsby swears in her nephew, Andrew “FoFo” Gilich as mayor of Biloxi, Monday, May 18, 2015. Gilich’s wife, Serena Gilich, holds the Bible as her husband is sworn in. Hornsby died in January.
Clare Sekul Hornsby swears in her nephew, Andrew “FoFo” Gilich as mayor of Biloxi, Monday, May 18, 2015. Gilich’s wife, Serena Gilich, holds the Bible as her husband is sworn in. Hornsby died in January. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com File
Clare Sekul Hornsby swears in her nephew, Andrew “FoFo” Gilich as mayor of Biloxi, Monday, May 18, 2015. Gilich’s wife, Serena Gilich, holds the Bible as her husband is sworn in. Hornsby died in January. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com File

Elections

June 06, 2017 9:06 PM

It’s 4 more years for Gilich and most of the Biloxi Council

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Biloxi

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich will have another four years to work on creating his vision for Biloxi, and six of the seven incumbent members of the City Council were elected with him on Tuesday.

Gilich easily won his first full term as mayor, with 2,061 votes to Democrat challenger Sugar Stallings with 303 votes.

In Ward 1, Democrat George Lawrence won with 61 votes over Republican William Kai Landry with 30 votes.

Democrat Felix Gines won a second term as Ward 2 councilman with 279 votes over Republican Ronald Weeks with 47 votes.

In the primary election on May 2, Nathan Barrett won the council seat in Ward 7 being vacated by David Fayard, who decided not to see reelection. He will be the only new council member.

In the two years since Gilich won a special election for mayor in May 2015, he’s had challenges and victories. Miles of roads are still torn up across East Biloxi as the FEMA infrastructure project continues. It’s been a tough year, when four people from Texas died when their tour bus was hit by a train in Biloxi. Gilich’s order to remove state flags with their Confederate symbol from all city buildings was met with protests inside and outside City Hall.

Gilich convinced council members to support his vision of creating a waterfront district with architectural guidelines of “Old Biloxi,” but they voted down his idea of leasing the former Beauvoir school as a homeless center and shelter.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Biloxi results

Candidates

Total votes

Percentage

Mayor

Andrew “FoFo” Gilich (R)

2,061

87%

Sugar Stallings (D)

303

13%

Ward 1 councilman

George Lawrence (D)

61

67%

William Kai Landry (R)

30

34%

Ward 2 councilman

Felix Gines (D)

279

86%

Ronald Weeks (R)

47

14%

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 1:44

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates
Trump supporters say it was time for change 2:39

Trump supporters say it was time for change
Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno 1:00

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos