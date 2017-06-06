It’s 4 more years for Gilich and most of the Biloxi Council

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich will have another four years to work on creating his vision for Biloxi, and six of the seven incumbent members of the City Council were elected with him on Tuesday.
Gilich easily won his first full term as mayor, with 2,061 votes to Democrat challenger Sugar Stallings with 303 votes.
In Ward 1, Democrat George Lawrence won with 61 votes over Republican William Kai Landry with 30 votes.
Democrat Felix Gines won a second term as Ward 2 councilman with 279 votes over Republican Ronald Weeks with 47 votes.
In the primary election on May 2, Nathan Barrett won the council seat in Ward 7 being vacated by David Fayard, who decided not to see reelection. He will be the only new council member.
In the two years since Gilich won a special election for mayor in May 2015, he’s had challenges and victories. Miles of roads are still torn up across East Biloxi as the FEMA infrastructure project continues. It’s been a tough year, when four people from Texas died when their tour bus was hit by a train in Biloxi. Gilich’s order to remove state flags with their Confederate symbol from all city buildings was met with protests inside and outside City Hall.
Gilich convinced council members to support his vision of creating a waterfront district with architectural guidelines of “Old Biloxi,” but they voted down his idea of leasing the former Beauvoir school as a homeless center and shelter.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Biloxi results
Candidates
Total votes
Percentage
Mayor
Andrew “FoFo” Gilich (R)
2,061
87%
Sugar Stallings (D)
303
13%
Ward 1 councilman
George Lawrence (D)
61
67%
William Kai Landry (R)
30
34%
Ward 2 councilman
Felix Gines (D)
279
86%
Ronald Weeks (R)
47
14%
Comments