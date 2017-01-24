Pedestrian ID still hinges on family notification

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said his office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a Gulfport police cruiser, but so far has been unable to contact the man’s family.
The incident on US 49 near Wal-Mart occurred on Jan. 19, 2017.
Hargrove said he still has a few leads to check out before his office would consider releasing the 54-year-old man’s identity to the public.
The coroner typically releases the identity of the deceased when a family member is notified.
The Biloxi Police Department is handling the investigation into the accident.
When it’s complete, they’ll present their findings to the District Attorney’s Office, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
