He robbed 3 Gulf Coast banks in the same way, cops say. They were all inside Walmarts.

Apparently, the man accused of robbing Walmarts in Waveland and Picayune has a type, according to investigators.
Before Terry Madison III, of New Orleans, allegedly held up the Coast stores last week he robbed a Walmart in Hammond, Louisiana, said Lyle Newell, detective with the Hammond Police Department.
"We know without a doubt it was him," Newell told the Sun Herald on Tuesday.
The alleged robberies are all very similar.
A man, later identified as Madison, entered the Hammond Walmart at 2799 West Thomas Street on April 14, Hammond police told local media.
He then walked around the store and like in Waveland, shoplifted a backpack, Newell said. He entered the Money Center and handed the teller a note, demanding money, Newell said.
The teller hesitated and Madison "acted like he was going to pull a gun out of his waistband," Newell said.
The teller then gave Madison an undisclosed amount of money and he fled the store and got into a white Dodge Avenger with black rims before leaving the property.
"It's definitely the same car and person," Newell said. "Same license plate."
After the two South Mississippi heists, the FBI has now joined the investigation, Newell said.
Waveland Police Chief David Allen told the Sun Herald on April 2 that the city's Walmart had been robbed about 2:50 p.m. Picayune Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Magri said their Walmart had also been hit about an hour later by a man matching the same description. He later identified Madison, saying his Louisiana license plate number is 632-BCS.
Picayune and Waveland investigators said Madison was on his phone during both robberies and never actually flashed a weapon. He also used the backpack he stole from during the Waveland robbery in the Picayune theft, Magri said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Waveland Dispatch at 228-255-9191, Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411 or the Pearl River County Crime Stoppers can be called at 601-799-2583.
